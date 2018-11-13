Unigestion Holding SA Invests $338,000 in Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (HST)

Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 16,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HST. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,180,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC now owns 425,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,956,000 after acquiring an additional 57,061 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,011,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 2,079.6% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 538,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,336,000 after acquiring an additional 513,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,848,000. 98.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Host Hotels and Resorts stock opened at $18.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a current ratio of 5.32. Host Hotels and Resorts Inc has a 1-year low of $17.93 and a 1-year high of $22.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.24.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. Host Hotels and Resorts had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 12.21%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Host Hotels and Resorts Inc will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 27th. Host Hotels and Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.34%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HST. Deutsche Bank set a $23.00 price target on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.93.

About Host Hotels and Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 89 properties in the United States and six properties internationally totaling approximately 52,500 rooms.

