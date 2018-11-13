Unigestion Holding SA Purchases 6,252 Shares of CIT Group Inc. (CIT)

Unigestion Holding SA lifted its position in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,252 shares during the quarter. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in CIT Group were worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CIT. Garner Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in CIT Group during the third quarter worth approximately $230,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in CIT Group during the second quarter worth approximately $231,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CIT Group during the second quarter worth approximately $252,000. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH bought a new stake in CIT Group during the third quarter worth approximately $330,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in CIT Group by 17.3% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the period.

Shares of CIT stock opened at $46.40 on Tuesday. CIT Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.80 and a 12 month high of $56.14. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $476.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.48 million. CIT Group had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 8.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that CIT Group Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 13th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. CIT Group’s payout ratio is 32.57%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on CIT Group from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Stephens lowered CIT Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on CIT Group from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. TheStreet upgraded CIT Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded CIT Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.29.

CIT Group Profile

CIT Group Inc operates as the bank holding company for CIT Bank, National Association that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Non-Strategic Portfolios (NSP). The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, leasing, and other financial and advisory services primarily to small and middle-market companies; factoring, receivables management products, and secured supply chain financing; and equipment leasing and secured financing to railroads and non-rail companies.

