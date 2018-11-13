Unisys (UIS) Downgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Unisys (NYSE:UIS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning.

UIS has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unisys from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. SunTrust Banks restated a buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Unisys in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.33.

Shares of NYSE:UIS traded down $0.57 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 976,276. Unisys has a fifty-two week low of $7.20 and a fifty-two week high of $20.95. The stock has a market cap of $892.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.48.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). Unisys had a net margin of 3.62% and a negative return on equity of 15.39%. The firm had revenue of $688.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $669.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Unisys will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Unisys during the third quarter valued at approximately $130,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Unisys during the second quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Unisys during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Unisys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Unisys by 305.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,056 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 8,329 shares during the period.

Unisys Corporation provides information technology services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Services and Technology. The Services segment provides cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services. The Technology segment designs and develops software, hardware, and other related products.

