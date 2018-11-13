United Asset Strategies Inc. Acquires New Position in Molson Coors Brewing Co (TAP)

United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 107,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,584,000. Molson Coors Brewing accounts for about 1.5% of United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing in the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Independent Order of Foresters bought a new position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing in the second quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing in the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Capital One National Association bought a new position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing in the second quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 136.8% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,258 shares in the last quarter. 76.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Krishnan Anand sold 2,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total value of $168,181.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,237,000.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 7,785 shares of company stock valued at $499,512 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TAP opened at $65.55 on Tuesday. Molson Coors Brewing Co has a 1-year low of $55.52 and a 1-year high of $85.86. The firm has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.25. Molson Coors Brewing had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 12.05%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. Molson Coors Brewing’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Brewing Co will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Molson Coors Brewing from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 1st. ValuEngine raised Molson Coors Brewing from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Molson Coors Brewing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Standpoint Research assumed coverage on Molson Coors Brewing in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Molson Coors Brewing in a report on Thursday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.36.

Molson Coors Brewing Company Profile

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures and sells beer and other beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It sells various products under the Coors Light, Miller Lite, Coors Banquet, the Blue Moon Brewing Company brands, the Jacob Leinenkugel Brewing Company brands, Keystone, Icehouse, Mickey's, Miller 64, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Hamm's, Olde English 800, Steel Reserve, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Redd's, the Henry's Hard Soda, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

