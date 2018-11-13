United Asset Strategies Inc. Has $1.37 Million Stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (SCHA)

United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,968 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,353 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 29,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 100,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,427,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Courage Miller Partners LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 53,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,961,000 after buying an additional 716 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHA traded up $0.40 on Tuesday, hitting $68.78. 1,405 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 444,309. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $65.16 and a 1-year high of $78.34.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

