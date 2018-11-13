UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) Stake Boosted by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,294 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $47,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 5.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 61,622,355 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $15,118,428,000 after buying an additional 2,981,233 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,692,899 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,887,377,000 after buying an additional 39,480 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 12.0% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,616,652 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,623,329,000 after buying an additional 710,745 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 5.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,498,557 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,349,017,000 after buying an additional 269,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.8% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,019,885 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $986,239,000 after buying an additional 108,052 shares during the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:UNH opened at $272.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $266.17 billion, a PE ratio of 27.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.78. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 1 year low of $208.48 and a 1 year high of $278.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $56.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.34 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.62% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. Research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 35.75%.

In other news, CEO Steven H. Nelson sold 8,142 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $2,157,630.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,496 shares in the company, valued at $5,961,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP D Ellen Wilson sold 15,393 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.29, for a total value of $4,068,215.97. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,402 shares in the company, valued at $17,549,384.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 69,568 shares of company stock worth $18,539,877. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UNH. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Argus increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $276.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group to $308.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $289.41.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

