Univar Inc (UNVR) Receives $29.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Univar Inc (NYSE:UNVR) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UNVR. Wells Fargo & Co set a $27.00 price target on shares of Univar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Univar from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Univar in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Univar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Univar from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 6th.

In related news, Director Kerry J. Preete purchased 8,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.24 per share, for a total transaction of $249,480.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,893.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher D. Pappas purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.11 per share, for a total transaction of $231,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 22,750 shares of company stock worth $584,575. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UNVR. Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Univar during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Univar during the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its holdings in Univar by 148.6% during the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 8,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Univar during the third quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, HM Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Univar during the third quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNVR traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.27. The company had a trading volume of 107,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,083,284. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.41. Univar has a 12-month low of $20.08 and a 12-month high of $31.95.

Univar (NYSE:UNVR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Univar had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 2.30%. Univar’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Univar will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Univar Company Profile

Univar Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It offers herbicides, fungicides, insecticides, seeds, micro and macro nutrients, horticultural products, fertilizers, and feeds; storage, packaging, and logistics services for crop protection companies, storing chemicals, feed-grade materials, and seed and equipment parties; and pest control products and equipment.

