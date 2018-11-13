US Bancorp DE Has $4.42 Million Holdings in VANGUARD WORLD/VANGUARD MEGA CAP G (MGK)

US Bancorp DE raised its stake in VANGUARD WORLD/VANGUARD MEGA CAP G (BMV:MGK) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,464 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.11% of VANGUARD WORLD/VANGUARD MEGA CAP G worth $4,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MGK. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of VANGUARD WORLD/VANGUARD MEGA CAP G by 276.6% in the second quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of VANGUARD WORLD/VANGUARD MEGA CAP G in the third quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Palo Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VANGUARD WORLD/VANGUARD MEGA CAP G in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. American Economic Planning Group Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of VANGUARD WORLD/VANGUARD MEGA CAP G in the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of VANGUARD WORLD/VANGUARD MEGA CAP G in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

Get VANGUARD WORLD/VANGUARD MEGA CAP G alerts:

BMV:MGK opened at $116.01 on Tuesday. VANGUARD WORLD/VANGUARD MEGA CAP G has a 1-year low of $1,825.50 and a 1-year high of $2,204.40.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/13/us-bancorp-de-has-4-42-million-holdings-in-vanguard-world-vanguard-mega-cap-g-mgk.html.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VANGUARD WORLD/VANGUARD MEGA CAP G (BMV:MGK).

Receive News & Ratings for VANGUARD WORLD/VANGUARD MEGA CAP G Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VANGUARD WORLD/VANGUARD MEGA CAP G and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.