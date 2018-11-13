US Bancorp DE Purchases 7,336 Shares of Xylem Inc (XYL)

US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 16.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 52,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,336 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Xylem were worth $4,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perennial Advisors LLC grew its position in Xylem by 1.9% in the second quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 36,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc grew its position in Xylem by 0.8% in the third quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 96,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,675,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the period. Stellar Capital Management LLC grew its position in Xylem by 2.1% in the second quarter. Stellar Capital Management LLC now owns 39,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in Xylem by 14.5% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 6,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 60.7% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on XYL shares. Vertical Research cut Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Xylem in a report on Friday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Xylem in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Xylem in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.57.

NYSE:XYL opened at $68.99 on Tuesday. Xylem Inc has a 1-year low of $63.71 and a 1-year high of $82.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.24.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Xylem had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 7.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 31st. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.00%.

In other news, insider Paul A. Stellato sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $123,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,049,272. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Colin R. Sabol sold 17,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total value of $1,396,390.57. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,416,563.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,661 shares of company stock worth $1,755,281. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and service of engineered solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps, and controls and systems, as well as filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation, treatment, and testing of water and wastewater applications.

