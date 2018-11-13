USA Technologies (USAT) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

USA Technologies (NASDAQ:USAT) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on USAT. Zacks Investment Research raised USA Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. ValuEngine cut USA Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.92.

Shares of NASDAQ USAT opened at $5.21 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $325.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.43 and a beta of 0.93. USA Technologies has a 12-month low of $4.94 and a 12-month high of $16.83.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of USA Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $147,000. Fortaleza Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of USA Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $158,000. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of USA Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $143,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of USA Technologies by 1,265.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 23,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of USA Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $375,000. 74.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

USA Technologies Company Profile

USA Technologies, Inc provides wireless networking, cashless transactions, asset monitoring, and other value-added services in the United States and internationally. It designs and markets systems and solutions that facilitate electronic payment options, as well as telemetry and machine-to-machine (M2M) services.

