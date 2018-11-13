Utilitywise (UTW) Shares Down 22.6%

Shares of Utilitywise PLC (LON:UTW) were down 22.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 5.25 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 6 ($0.08). Approximately 1,572,785 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of ∞ from the average daily volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.76 ($0.10).

Separately, FinnCap restated a “corporate” rating on shares of Utilitywise in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th.

About Utilitywise (LON:UTW)

Utilitywise plc provides energy procurement and energy management services to businesses in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, and other European markets. It provides fixed and flexible energy and water procurement solutions; export contracts; energy commodity trading; public sector portfolio solutions; data collection and MOP tendering services; and risk management solutions.

