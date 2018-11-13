Valero Energy Partners LP (VLP) is Samson Capital Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Samson Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Valero Energy Partners LP (NYSE:VLP) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 156,108 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 5,761 shares during the quarter. Valero Energy Partners accounts for 6.6% of Samson Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Samson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy Partners were worth $5,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in Valero Energy Partners by 8.2% during the second quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,544,766 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $249,159,000 after buying an additional 497,690 shares during the period. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC grew its position in Valero Energy Partners by 2.9% during the second quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 1,701,318 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $64,769,000 after buying an additional 47,262 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Valero Energy Partners by 45.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 773,435 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,299,000 after buying an additional 241,379 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Valero Energy Partners by 8.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 238,549 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,452,000 after buying an additional 18,554 shares during the period. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its position in Valero Energy Partners by 3.6% during the second quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 222,175 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,458,000 after buying an additional 7,715 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy Partners alerts:

VLP opened at $41.95 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.49. Valero Energy Partners LP has a 52-week low of $33.25 and a 52-week high of $48.66.

Valero Energy Partners (NYSE:VLP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The pipeline company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $140.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.85 million. Valero Energy Partners had a net margin of 43.11% and a return on equity of 94.57%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Partners LP will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.551 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 31st. Valero Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 79.42%.

Several analysts recently commented on VLP shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Valero Energy Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Valero Energy Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 24th. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Valero Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Valero Energy Partners from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Valero Energy Partners in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.29.

WARNING: This story was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/13/valero-energy-partners-lp-vlp-is-samson-capital-management-llcs-7th-largest-position.html.

About Valero Energy Partners

Valero Energy Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires crude oil and refined petroleum products pipelines, terminals, and other transportation and logistics assets in the United States. Its assets consists of the Port Arthur logistics system, the McKee logistics system, the Memphis logistics system, the Three Rivers logistics system, the Ardmore logistics system, the Houston logistics system, the St.

Read More: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Partners LP (NYSE:VLP).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.