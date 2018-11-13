ValuEngine Lowers Dmc Global (BOOM) to Hold

ValuEngine cut shares of Dmc Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on BOOM. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Dmc Global from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Roth Capital set a $58.00 target price on shares of Dmc Global and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Saturday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dmc Global from a strong-buy rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dmc Global from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Dmc Global in a report on Monday, September 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.00.

Shares of BOOM stock opened at $37.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $562.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 232.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.55. Dmc Global has a 52 week low of $18.56 and a 52 week high of $51.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Dmc Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.19. Dmc Global had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 22.24%. The firm had revenue of $87.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.35 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dmc Global will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 30th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Dmc Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

In related news, Director Yvon Pierre Cariou sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.97, for a total transaction of $1,074,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 144,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,223,044.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John Edgar Scheatzle, Jr. sold 1,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.41, for a total transaction of $53,791.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BOOM. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Dmc Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $135,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Dmc Global by 22,957.1% during the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 3,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,214 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Dmc Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $230,000. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC bought a new position in Dmc Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Dmc Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $255,000. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

About Dmc Global

DMC Global Inc engages in technical product and process businesses serving the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, industrial refrigeration, and other industries.

