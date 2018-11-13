ValuEngine Lowers Edison International (EIX) to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday.

EIX has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley restated a hold rating on shares of Edison International in a research note on Monday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Edison International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Bank of America cut Edison International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Argus raised their price objective on Edison International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup set a $72.00 price objective on Edison International and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $73.92.

Shares of EIX opened at $53.56 on Friday. Edison International has a 12-month low of $45.50 and a 12-month high of $83.38. The firm has a market cap of $19.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.25. Edison International had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 4.47%. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th were paid a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 27th. Edison International’s payout ratio is 53.78%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Edison International in the second quarter valued at $110,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Edison International in the third quarter valued at $129,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Edison International by 94.2% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in Edison International in the third quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in Edison International in the second quarter valued at $182,000. Institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

