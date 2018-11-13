ValuEngine Lowers Upland Software (UPLD) to Hold

ValuEngine cut shares of Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on UPLD. BidaskClub lowered shares of Upland Software from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. Roth Capital raised shares of Upland Software from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their price target for the company from $26.00 to $11.50 in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Upland Software from a buy rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Upland Software from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Upland Software from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Upland Software currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.64.

Upland Software stock opened at $29.23 on Monday. Upland Software has a 52-week low of $20.35 and a 52-week high of $38.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $689.85 million, a PE ratio of 35.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.21. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 12.40% and a positive return on equity of 20.59%. The company had revenue of $37.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Upland Software will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Upland Software news, COO Timothy Mattox sold 1,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $41,762.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 449,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,088,220. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Epm Live, Inc. sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.93, for a total transaction of $261,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,048,405 shares of company stock valued at $36,660,913. Company insiders own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Upland Software by 385.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 10,919 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 8,668 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Upland Software during the 2nd quarter worth $937,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Upland Software by 68.9% during the 2nd quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 231,389 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,953,000 after acquiring an additional 94,412 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in Upland Software during the 2nd quarter worth $1,351,000. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management acquired a new position in Upland Software during the 3rd quarter worth $11,403,000. 54.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology (IT), process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing.

