ValuEngine Upgrades Stellus Capital Investment (SCM) to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Stellus Capital Investment from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a hold rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Stellus Capital Investment in a research report on Thursday, August 9th.

SCM stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $12.84. 6,296 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,862. Stellus Capital Investment has a twelve month low of $11.07 and a twelve month high of $14.10. The company has a market cap of $208.68 million, a PE ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The investment management company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Stellus Capital Investment had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 60.59%. The business had revenue of $14.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.58 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stellus Capital Investment will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1133 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. Stellus Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.40%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Stellus Capital Investment during the first quarter worth about $138,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in Stellus Capital Investment during the second quarter worth about $257,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Stellus Capital Investment during the third quarter worth about $4,311,000. 20.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stellus Capital Investment Company Profile

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund seeks to invest in companies with an EBITDA between $5 million and $50 million.

