VanEck Vectors Short High-Yield Municipal Index ETF (SHYD) Shares Sold by Wsfs Capital Management LLC

Wsfs Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in VanEck Vectors Short High-Yield Municipal Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD) by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 37,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,305 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors Short High-Yield Municipal Index ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Wsfs Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Wsfs Capital Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Short High-Yield Municipal Index ETF were worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in VanEck Vectors Short High-Yield Municipal Index ETF by 143.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 933,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,889,000 after acquiring an additional 549,979 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Short High-Yield Municipal Index ETF by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 291,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,075,000 after buying an additional 31,945 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Short High-Yield Municipal Index ETF by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 244,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,003,000 after buying an additional 35,352 shares during the period. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Short High-Yield Municipal Index ETF by 77.9% in the 2nd quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. now owns 116,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,810,000 after buying an additional 51,161 shares during the period. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Short High-Yield Municipal Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $1,522,000.

Shares of SHYD stock opened at $24.06 on Tuesday. VanEck Vectors Short High-Yield Municipal Index ETF has a twelve month low of $23.89 and a twelve month high of $25.30.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 2nd were issued a $0.0679 dividend. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. This is a boost from VanEck Vectors Short High-Yield Municipal Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 1st.

