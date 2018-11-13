Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (VGK) Shares Sold by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management decreased its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,770 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $3,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 94,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,282,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 15.4% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 6,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Advisory Corp MA lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA now owns 148,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,321,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock opened at $51.48 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $50.15 and a 12 month high of $63.60.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

