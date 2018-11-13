Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) Shares Bought by Keystone Financial Group

Keystone Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 18.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,326 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the quarter. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQI. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $180,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $222,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 292.4% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 3,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $247,000.

VNQI opened at $53.55 on Tuesday. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.30 and a fifty-two week high of $65.20.

