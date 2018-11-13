Vanguard Health Care ETF (VHT) Shares Sold by Destination Wealth Management

Destination Wealth Management trimmed its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 707 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Health Care ETF worth $5,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VHT. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,104,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 134,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,179,000 after buying an additional 5,088 shares during the last quarter. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 20,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,617,000 after buying an additional 5,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chemical Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Chemical Bank now owns 3,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VHT opened at $171.36 on Tuesday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $148.31 and a twelve month high of $181.92.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

