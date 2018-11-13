Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (VYM) Position Raised by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 152.0% in the 3rd quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $108,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 112.3% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 603.1% during the second quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 104.4% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 874 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $84.74 on Tuesday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $79.78 and a 52-week high of $90.93.

