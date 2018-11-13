Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV) is Retirement Planning Group’s 5th Largest Position

Retirement Planning Group lowered its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 0.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 232,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,211 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises approximately 4.7% of Retirement Planning Group’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Retirement Planning Group’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $18,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2,350.9% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the period. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 171.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $172,000.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $77.82 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $77.66 and a 1-year high of $79.50.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.144 per share. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

