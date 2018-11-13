Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) Shares Bought by Fusion Family Wealth LLC

Fusion Family Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,154 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,995 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises about 4.1% of Fusion Family Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Fusion Family Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $15,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VB. Kwmg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1,300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $158,000. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 120.9% during the 3rd quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $199,000.

VB stock opened at $147.13 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $137.80 and a one year high of $166.03.

