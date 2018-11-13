Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) Shares Bought by Keel Point LLC

Keel Point LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 618,876 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,157 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 20.5% of Keel Point LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Keel Point LLC owned about 0.15% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $165,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 24,164.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,834,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822,933 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,209,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,796,816,000 after acquiring an additional 611,432 shares during the last quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.2% during the second quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 6,740,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,860,000 after acquiring an additional 567,000 shares during the last quarter. Wall Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5,283.2% during the third quarter. Wall Capital Group Inc. now owns 534,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,766,000 after acquiring an additional 524,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at $99,852,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

VOO stock opened at $250.41 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $232.42 and a 52-week high of $270.67.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) Shares Bought by Keel Point LLC” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/13/vanguard-sp-500-etf-voo-shares-bought-by-keel-point-llc.html.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading: How Buying a Call Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.