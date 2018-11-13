Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) Shares Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO) by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,072 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,895 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.38% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF worth $4,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 19.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 72,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,105,000 after buying an additional 11,789 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 10.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 36.4% in the third quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 42,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,703,000 after purchasing an additional 11,215 shares during the period. PFG Advisors grew its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 33.2% in the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 9.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF alerts:

Shares of VIOO stock opened at $143.50 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $130.88 and a twelve month high of $165.03.

WARNING: This story was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/13/vanguard-sp-small-cap-600-etf-vioo-shares-bought-by-cambridge-investment-research-advisors-inc.html.

See Also: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.