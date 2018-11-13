RKL Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 28.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,999 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares during the quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 112.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 13,894,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,353,000 after purchasing an additional 7,360,179 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,710,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,156,000 after purchasing an additional 535,776 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,977,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,383,000 after purchasing an additional 659,144 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,930,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,523,000 after purchasing an additional 8,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6,842.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 971,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,089,000 after purchasing an additional 957,450 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $50.12 on Tuesday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $49.85 and a 12-month high of $51.95.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1071 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 1st. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) Holdings Lifted by RKL Wealth Management LLC” was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/13/vanguard-tax-exempt-bond-etf-vteb-holdings-lifted-by-rkl-wealth-management-llc.html.

Read More: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.