Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) Position Reduced by RKL Wealth Management LLC

RKL Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 984 shares during the period. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $1,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 336,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 24.4% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 12,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486 shares during the period. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 128.1% in the third quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 144,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,811,000 after acquiring an additional 81,226 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 561,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,329,000 after acquiring an additional 23,131 shares during the period. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 18,880.9% in the third quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 362,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,556,000 after acquiring an additional 360,248 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:VXUS opened at $49.75 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $47.93 and a 1 year high of $61.17.

