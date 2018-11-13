Varex Imaging Corp (VREX) Position Decreased by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging Corp (NASDAQ:VREX) by 83.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 414,841 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned 0.21% of Varex Imaging worth $2,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its holdings in Varex Imaging by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Varex Imaging by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 90,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in Varex Imaging by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 40,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Varex Imaging by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 271,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,085,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Varex Imaging by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 93,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,897 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VREX. ValuEngine raised Varex Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. TheStreet cut Varex Imaging from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Varex Imaging from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Varex Imaging to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Shares of VREX stock opened at $26.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Varex Imaging Corp has a 1-year low of $24.06 and a 1-year high of $43.76.

In related news, CFO Clarence R. Verhoef purchased 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.58 per share, with a total value of $97,614.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Varex Imaging

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital flat panel image detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, ionization chambers, and buckys.

