Varex Imaging (VREX) Updates FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) issued an update on its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.25-1.55 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $755-780 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $785.9 million.

NASDAQ VREX traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $26.11. The company had a trading volume of 919,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,589. Varex Imaging has a fifty-two week low of $24.06 and a fifty-two week high of $43.76. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Several analysts recently issued reports on VREX shares. ValuEngine downgraded Varex Imaging from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Varex Imaging to $33.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Varex Imaging from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Varex Imaging from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.00.

In other news, CFO Clarence R. Verhoef acquired 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.58 per share, with a total value of $97,614.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Varex Imaging

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital flat panel image detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, ionization chambers, and buckys.

