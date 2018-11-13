Ventas, Inc. (VTR) Shares Sold by Forward Management LLC

Forward Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 21.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the period. Forward Management LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loudon Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ventas by 1.5% in the second quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 60,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,431,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. increased its position in Ventas by 1.9% during the second quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 51,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its position in Ventas by 9.8% during the second quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 11,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Ventas by 0.8% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its position in Ventas by 2.9% during the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 39,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VTR stock opened at $60.24 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $21.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of -0.02. Ventas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.55 and a 1-year high of $65.72.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. Ventas had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 4.56%. The company had revenue of $936.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $920.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. Ventas’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP T Richard Riney sold 13,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $822,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

VTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “$57.33” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Ventas in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Ventas in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $55.00 target price on shares of Ventas and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.46.

About Ventas

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, life science and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, health systems and skilled nursing facilities.

