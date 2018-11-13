Verge (XVG) Trading Down 10.7% Over Last Week

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 13th. Verge has a total market capitalization of $186.69 million and $2.64 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verge coin can currently be bought for $0.0123 or 0.00000194 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Sistemkoin, SouthXchange and Bittrex. Over the last week, Verge has traded 10.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.54 or 0.00782468 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002831 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003733 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0867 or 0.00001369 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00022706 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003449 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00008903 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001836 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00001083 BTC.

Verge Profile

Verge is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 15th, 2016. Verge’s total supply is 15,172,086,051 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Verge Coin Trading

Verge can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, YoBit, Cryptopia, Graviex, Trade Satoshi, HitBTC, CoinExchange, Binance, Coindeal, Sistemkoin, Bittrex, Bitbns, BiteBTC, SouthXchange, LiteBit.eu, Upbit, Huobi, Gate.io, CryptoBridge, Bitfinex, Crex24 and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

