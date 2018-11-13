Veritone (VERI) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.08), Briefing.com reports. Veritone had a negative net margin of 377.44% and a negative return on equity of 102.30%. The company had revenue of $7.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.31) EPS. Veritone’s revenue was up 102.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Veritone updated its Q4 2018 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ VERI opened at $6.88 on Tuesday. Veritone has a 12 month low of $6.50 and a 12 month high of $29.62. The company has a market cap of $128.81 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.26.

A number of research analysts recently commented on VERI shares. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Veritone and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veritone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Veritone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Veritone from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.54.

In related news, major shareholder Research Corp Acacia sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total transaction of $10,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,119,520 shares in the company, valued at $32,754,960. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director G Louis Graziadio III bought 9,000 shares of Veritone stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.37 per share, with a total value of $93,330.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 98,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,453.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 19,000 shares of company stock worth $196,030 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VERI. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Veritone during the second quarter worth approximately $194,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Veritone by 494.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 15,979 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Veritone during the third quarter worth approximately $268,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Veritone during the second quarter worth approximately $298,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Veritone during the second quarter worth approximately $320,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.14% of the company’s stock.

About Veritone

Veritone, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI) and computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that unlocks the power of cognitive computing to transform audio, video, and other unstructured data, as well as analyzes it in conjunction with structured data in an orchestrated and automated manner to generate actionable intelligence.

