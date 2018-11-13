Veritone (VERI) Price Target Cut to $15.00 by Analysts at Roth Capital

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Roth Capital from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 115.21% from the company’s previous close.

VERI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Veritone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. BidaskClub lowered Veritone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Veritone from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Veritone has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.38.

Shares of NASDAQ VERI traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.97. The stock had a trading volume of 16,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,585. Veritone has a fifty-two week low of $6.50 and a fifty-two week high of $29.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.81 million, a PE ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.26.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.08). Veritone had a negative net margin of 377.44% and a negative return on equity of 102.30%. The firm had revenue of $7.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.31) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 102.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Veritone will post -3.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Veritone news, Director G Louis Graziadio III purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.44 per share, with a total value of $52,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 98,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,026,335.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Research Corp Acacia sold 1,000,000 shares of Veritone stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total value of $10,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,119,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,754,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 19,000 shares of company stock valued at $196,030 over the last ninety days. 37.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VERI. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Veritone by 494.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 15,979 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Veritone by 11.0% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 105,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 10,440 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Veritone in the second quarter worth $320,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Veritone by 32.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 5,754 shares during the period. Finally, Gladstone Capital Management LLP purchased a new stake in Veritone in the second quarter worth $2,253,000. 17.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Veritone, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI) and computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that unlocks the power of cognitive computing to transform audio, video, and other unstructured data, as well as analyzes it in conjunction with structured data in an orchestrated and automated manner to generate actionable intelligence.

