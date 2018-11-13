Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) Shares Bought by Global X Management Co LLC

Global X Management Co LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 200,136 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares during the period. Global X Management Co LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $10,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $128,000. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $134,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, Emerald Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $174,000. 64.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

VZ has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Barclays upped their target price on Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.93.

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $58.72 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $241.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.46. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.97 and a 52 week high of $59.40.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.45 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 35.50% and a net margin of 24.71%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 10th were issued a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 9th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.44%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/13/verizon-communications-inc-vz-shares-bought-by-global-x-management-co-llc.html.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; multimedia, business-focused, and location-based services, as well as international travel services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services.

Read More: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.