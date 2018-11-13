VERONA PHARMA P/S (VRNA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VERONA PHARMA P/S (NASDAQ:VRNA) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research currently has $14.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Verona Pharma plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It researches, discovers and develops therapeutic drugs to treat respiratory diseases primarily in the United Kingdom and North America. Verona Pharma plc is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on VRNA. Wedbush set a $56.00 price objective on VERONA PHARMA P/S and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of VERONA PHARMA P/S in a report on Friday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. VERONA PHARMA P/S has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.33.

NASDAQ:VRNA opened at $10.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $154.24 million, a P/E ratio of -4.36 and a beta of -1.31. VERONA PHARMA P/S has a 52-week low of $10.44 and a 52-week high of $25.55.

VERONA PHARMA P/S (NASDAQ:VRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.26. On average, analysts anticipate that VERONA PHARMA P/S will post -2.12 EPS for the current year.

VERONA PHARMA P/S Company Profile

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics to treat respiratory diseases. The company's product candidate is RPL554, an inhaled dual inhibitor of the enzymes phosphodiesterase 3 and 4, which has completed Phase I and IIa clinical trials that acts as a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and cystic fibrosis.

