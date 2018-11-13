Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX) Shares Bought by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 40.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 458,151 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 131,345 shares during the quarter. Vertex Pharmaceuticals accounts for approximately 1.2% of Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned 0.18% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $88,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kaizen Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 147.3% in the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 601 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $123,000. Sun Life Financial INC increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 266.1% in the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 692 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3,126.1% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 742 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals to $217.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $204.00 to $192.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. HC Wainwright upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James set a $201.00 price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.14.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP David Altshuler sold 2,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.89, for a total value of $386,516.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,500,779.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 2,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.36, for a total value of $377,900.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,907 shares in the company, valued at $8,576,331.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,550 shares of company stock worth $5,482,235. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $172.85 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $136.50 and a 12-month high of $194.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 216.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.61.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.07. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.92% and a net margin of 22.87%. The firm had revenue of $784.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.95 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, develops medicines for serious diseases. The company focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis (CF) and advancing its research and development programs. It markets ORKAMBI (lumacaftor in combination with ivacaftor) to treat patients with CF 12 years of age and older who are homozygous for the F508del mutation in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene; KALYDECO (ivacaftor) for the treatment of patients with CF who have specific mutations in their CFTR gene, including the G551D mutation; and SYMDEKO (tezacaftor in combination with ivacaftor) to treat patients with CF 12 years of age and older who are F508del homozygous or who have 1 mutation that is responsive to tezacaftor/ivacaftor.

