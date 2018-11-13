Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 907,546 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,232 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.36% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $174,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,591 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,770 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,439,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management LLC now owns 2,998 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,327 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 17,914 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,044,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. 93.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $172.85 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $46.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 216.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.61. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $136.50 and a 52 week high of $194.92.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $784.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.95 million. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.92% and a net margin of 22.87%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VRTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals to $200.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $203.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $203.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.14.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP David Altshuler sold 2,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.62, for a total transaction of $475,845.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Thomas Graney sold 1,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.24, for a total value of $207,926.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,550 shares of company stock worth $5,482,235. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.” was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international copyright law. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/13/vertex-pharmaceuticals-incorporated-vrtx-shares-bought-by-sumitomo-mitsui-trust-holdings-inc.html.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, develops medicines for serious diseases. The company focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis (CF) and advancing its research and development programs. It markets ORKAMBI (lumacaftor in combination with ivacaftor) to treat patients with CF 12 years of age and older who are homozygous for the F508del mutation in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene; KALYDECO (ivacaftor) for the treatment of patients with CF who have specific mutations in their CFTR gene, including the G551D mutation; and SYMDEKO (tezacaftor in combination with ivacaftor) to treat patients with CF 12 years of age and older who are F508del homozygous or who have 1 mutation that is responsive to tezacaftor/ivacaftor.

See Also: Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.