Viacom, Inc. (VIAB) Shares Sold by Granite Investment Advisors LLC

Granite Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Viacom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 156,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,562 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Viacom were worth $5,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Viacom by 4.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,401,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,601 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Viacom by 3.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,514,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,151,000 after purchasing an additional 157,206 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Viacom by 41.7% during the second quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 4,488,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321,363 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Viacom by 3.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,090,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,350,000 after purchasing an additional 150,514 shares during the period. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Viacom by 3.2% during the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 3,535,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,631,000 after purchasing an additional 109,251 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

VIAB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered Viacom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Viacom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Viacom in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Viacom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Viacom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Viacom has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

Shares of VIAB stock opened at $32.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.40. Viacom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.13 and a fifty-two week high of $35.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Viacom Profile

Viacom, Inc operates media brands that create entertainment content worldwide. The company creates television programs, motion pictures, short-form content, games, consumer products, podcasts, live events, and social media experiences. It operates through two segments, Media Networks and Filmed Entertainment.

