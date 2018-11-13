Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $29.64 Million Stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (A)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 55.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 420,225 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 526,992 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $29,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 26.2% during the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 41,313 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after buying an additional 8,578 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 9.6% during the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 97,224 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,012,000 after buying an additional 8,537 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 257.1% during the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 936,713 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $57,926,000 after buying an additional 674,368 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 25.2% during the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,830 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 2,182 shares during the period. Finally, Factory Mutual Insurance Co. bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the second quarter valued at $28,446,000.

Several research firms recently issued reports on A. Cleveland Research lowered Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine raised Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective (up previously from $77.00) on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.44.

NYSE A opened at $64.50 on Tuesday. Agilent Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $60.42 and a twelve month high of $75.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $21.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.35.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The medical research company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 6.20%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 2nd were given a dividend of $0.149 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 25.42%.

In other Agilent Technologies news, Director Heidi Fields sold 5,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.73, for a total transaction of $371,295.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul N. Clark sold 2,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.60, for a total value of $197,293.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; microfluidics based automated electrophoresis products; cell analysis plate based assays; laboratory software and informatics systems; laboratory automation; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

