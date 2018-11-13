Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 26,260 Shares of NorthWestern Corp (NWE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 483,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 26,260 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.96% of NorthWestern worth $28,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NWE. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in NorthWestern by 367.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 504,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,605,000 after acquiring an additional 396,646 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 101.1% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 715,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,980,000 after purchasing an additional 359,800 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 2,904.3% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 302,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,308,000 after purchasing an additional 292,228 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 7.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,745,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $157,186,000 after purchasing an additional 201,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 42.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 588,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,703,000 after purchasing an additional 175,202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

NWE stock opened at $62.16 on Tuesday. NorthWestern Corp has a twelve month low of $50.01 and a twelve month high of $64.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 0.08.

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $279.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.21 million. NorthWestern had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that NorthWestern Corp will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. NorthWestern’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. ValuEngine upgraded NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on NorthWestern from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on NorthWestern from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “$58.28” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.00.

NorthWestern Company Profile

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

