Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 293,445 Shares of Atkore International Group Inc (ATKR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Atkore International Group Inc (NYSE:ATKR) by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,027,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 293,445 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Atkore International Group were worth $27,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in shares of Atkore International Group by 20.6% in the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 71,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 12,232 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Atkore International Group by 18.3% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 575,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,948,000 after purchasing an additional 88,955 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Atkore International Group by 20.4% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 82,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Atkore International Group by 59.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,229,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,529,000 after purchasing an additional 457,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Atkore International Group by 22.7% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 7,056 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Atkore International Group alerts:

Atkore International Group stock opened at $19.36 on Tuesday. Atkore International Group Inc has a 52 week low of $17.60 and a 52 week high of $28.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.18, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $912.91 million, a P/E ratio of 15.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.78.

In related news, VP Peter J. Lariviere sold 7,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total transaction of $202,498.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 106,670 shares in the company, valued at $2,962,225.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John Patrick Williamson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total value of $2,564,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 328,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,419,791.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 129,970 shares of company stock valued at $3,378,805. 51.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atkore International Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Atkore International Group to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Atkore International Group from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, Citigroup cut Atkore International Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.25.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 293,445 Shares of Atkore International Group Inc (ATKR)” was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/13/victory-capital-management-inc-sells-293445-shares-of-atkore-international-group-inc-atkr.html.

Atkore International Group Company Profile

Atkore International Group Inc manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products in the United States and internationally. The company's electrical raceway products include electrical conduits and fittings, armored cable and fittings, cable trays and mounting systems, and fittings for the non-residential construction, renovation markets, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) for the construction, and industrial markets.

Read More: How analysts view the yield curve



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atkore International Group Inc (NYSE:ATKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Atkore International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atkore International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.