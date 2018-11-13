Victory Nickel (NI) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.03

Victory Nickel Inc. (TSE:NI) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$23.91, with a volume of 953160 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$23.93.

About Victory Nickel (TSE:NI)

Victory Nickel Inc is a producer and supplier of frac sand from its frac sand plant, the 7P Plant. The Company is also engaged in the exploration, evaluation and development of properties for the mining and production of nickel and associated products. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Exploration and Development, and Frac Sand.

