Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Grows Stake in Medpace Holdings Inc (MEDP)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 164.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Medpace were worth $2,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEDP. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in Medpace during the third quarter worth $2,248,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Medpace by 271.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 81,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,871,000 after buying an additional 59,409 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace in the third quarter valued at $731,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Medpace by 27.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace in the third quarter valued at $274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. BidaskClub cut Medpace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Medpace from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. TheStreet raised Medpace from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.43.

In related news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 61,141 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.20, for a total value of $3,680,688.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,084,369 shares in the company, valued at $546,879,013.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 46,778 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.96, for a total value of $2,758,030.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 351,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,745,134.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,621,556 shares of company stock valued at $309,490,974. 29.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MEDP opened at $57.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 38.13, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.41. Medpace Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $31.70 and a twelve month high of $65.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $179.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.07 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 10.84%. Medpace’s revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings Inc will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas.

