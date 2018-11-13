Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Invests $2.26 Million in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (WST)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 18,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $2,260,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 13,638 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,926 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,624 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 29,835 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 107,213 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,645,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WST has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th.

Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $106.90 on Tuesday. West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.74 and a 52-week high of $125.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.45, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 15.78% and a net margin of 9.06%. The business had revenue of $431.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.55 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

