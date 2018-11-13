Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Purchases Shares of 4,700 Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,136,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CMG. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 636.4% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 243 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,254 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 5,142 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 118,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.05, for a total value of $55,846,819.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CMG stock opened at $489.23 on Tuesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $247.51 and a 1 year high of $530.68. The company has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.22.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The restaurant operator reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.16. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 3.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CMG. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $350.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $512.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill to $450.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $431.72.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 2,363 Chipotle restaurants throughout the United States, as well as 37 international Chipotle restaurants; and 8 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

