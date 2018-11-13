Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Takes Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (BR)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 17,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,349,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.1% in the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 19,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 10.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.2% during the second quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,789,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 11.3% during the second quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 4,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.3% during the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 13,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, CEO Richard J. Daly sold 210,188 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.14, for a total value of $27,774,242.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 387,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,182,579.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard J. Daly sold 67,974 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.61, for a total value of $8,606,188.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 233,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,585,338.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 325,354 shares of company stock worth $42,709,350. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BR. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 10th. Sandler O’Neill reissued a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.00.

NYSE BR opened at $106.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.80 and a 52-week high of $138.24. The stock has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.95.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.11. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 46.83% and a net margin of 10.39%. The firm had revenue of $973.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $970.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/13/virginia-retirement-systems-et-al-takes-position-in-broadridge-financial-solutions-inc-br.html.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

Recommended Story: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.