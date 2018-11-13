Visa Inc (V) Stake Increased by Bruderman Asset Management LLC

Bruderman Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 208.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,427 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 23,256 shares during the quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of V. HC Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth $2,805,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its position in shares of Visa by 23.9% during the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 30,191 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,611,000 after purchasing an additional 5,825 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 5.4% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 904,999 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $108,256,000 after purchasing an additional 46,081 shares in the last quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel boosted its position in shares of Visa by 9.2% during the first quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 83,595 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $10,000,000 after purchasing an additional 7,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Visa by 0.7% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,819,686 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $696,151,000 after purchasing an additional 42,734 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “$140.13” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Visa to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Visa to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.47.

In other Visa news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 99,636 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.28, for a total value of $13,877,302.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 296,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,355,714. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of V stock opened at $139.72 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Visa Inc has a 1 year low of $106.60 and a 1 year high of $151.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.11.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.01. Visa had a net margin of 49.98% and a return on equity of 38.00%. The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. Research analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 18.22%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

