VMware, Inc. (VMW) Position Boosted by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 18.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,380 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in VMware were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in VMware by 217.5% during the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in VMware during the second quarter worth $151,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VMware during the third quarter worth $204,000. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in VMware during the third quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in VMware during the second quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VMW. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of VMware from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of VMware from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of VMware from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of VMware from $160.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of VMware to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.04.

In other news, COO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $960,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.13, for a total transaction of $3,803,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 411,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,665,845.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 78,608 shares of company stock valued at $11,852,164. 29.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VMW stock opened at $148.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 3.01. VMware, Inc. has a one year low of $108.46 and a one year high of $165.00. The firm has a market cap of $61.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.72.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 23rd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. VMware had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 20.00%. VMware’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VMware, Inc provides compute, cloud, mobility, networking, and security infrastructure software to businesses in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; storage and availability products that provide data storage and protection options; network and security products; and cloud management and automation products to manage and automate overarching IT processes involved in provisioning IT services and resources to users from initial infrastructure deployment to retirement.

