Vodafone Group (VOD) Trading 7.8% Higher After Dividend Announcement

Shares of Vodafone Group plc (LON:VOD) traded up 7.8% on Tuesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as GBX 158.80 ($2.08) and last traded at GBX 155.60 ($2.03). 176,742,795 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 190% from the average session volume of 61,020,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 144.36 ($1.89).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 22nd will be issued a €0.05 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.93%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 215 ($2.81) target price on shares of Vodafone Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cfra set a GBX 200 ($2.61) target price on shares of Vodafone Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a GBX 230 ($3.01) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 255 ($3.33) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 165 ($2.16) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 222.62 ($2.91).

In related news, insider Margherita D. Valle bought 180,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 165 ($2.16) per share, for a total transaction of £297,300.30 ($388,475.50). Also, insider Michel Demare bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 168 ($2.20) per share, for a total transaction of £84,000 ($109,760.88). Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 236,564 shares of company stock worth $39,189,442.

About Vodafone Group (LON:VOD)

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

