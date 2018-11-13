Volex (VLX) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Volex (LON:VLX) in a report issued on Friday morning.

Shares of LON:VLX opened at GBX 90 ($1.18) on Friday. Volex has a one year low of GBX 40.50 ($0.53) and a one year high of GBX 86 ($1.12).

In related news, insider Nathaniel Rothschild purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 75 ($0.98) per share, with a total value of £30,000 ($39,200.31). Also, insider Daren Morris sold 136,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 87 ($1.14), for a total transaction of £118,392.21 ($154,700.39).

About Volex

Volex plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies power cords and cable assemblies for consumer electronics, medical equipment, data center, telecommunications, industrial robotics, and automotive industries worldwide. The company's Power Cords division designs, manufactures, and sells power cords, duck heads, and related products to manufacturers of a range of electrical and electronic devices and appliances for use in laptops, PCs, tablets, printers, TVs, games consoles, power tools, kitchen appliances, vacuum cleaners, and electric vehicles.

